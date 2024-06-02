Rebel Wilson Says Straight Actors Should Be Allowed to Play Gay Characters

Rebel Wilson's blasting the idea of determining casting by sexual orientation ... saying straight actors should be allowed to play gay characters and vice versa.

The actress sat down for a chat on BBC Radio 4's "Desert Island Discs" -- a talk show that includes music the celebrity guests find personally significant -- when Rebel's sexuality came up.

The funny woman reflected on edgy jokes she's told in the past, adding she thinks she's gotten away with it because she is gay -- something it appears she kinda agrees with because then she mentions actors playing only characters who align with their own sexuality ... something she blasts.

RW says, "I think that’s hard. It’s going into this territory of like saying, ‘Well, only straight actors can play straight roles and gay actors can play gay roles’, which I think is total nonsense."

Rebel adds she thinks people should play whatever role they damn well please ... basically, the best person should get the job in her opinion.

Wilson came out back in 2022, revealing she her relationship with Ramona Agruma who owns a fashion brand. They got engaged last year ... and, Rebel mentions her better half during the radio convo too.

BTW ... while some online argue actors' identities should match the characters they play, a whole lotta actors disagree. Eric McCormack of "Will & Grace" fame recently took the same position.