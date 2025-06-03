Post Malone Announces Plan to Open Entertainment Venue in Nashville

Can't Build the Best Spot in Nashville All by Myself!!!

Post Malone's planning on throwing a wild party in Nashville every night for the foreseeable future ... 'cause he's announced plans to open a massive entertainment space in the city!

The music superstar dropped the news Tuesday ... revealing he's partnered with premier hospitality brand TC Restaurant Group to open a 26K-square-foot venue in the city's Lower Broadway district.

This place ain't just a bar and big dancefloor, BTW ... when it's open it'll boast three stages, six bars, a full-service dining room -- and a rooftop area where patrons can enjoy the city view (and, hopefully, sit in the chairs instead of chucking them off).

Post says, "We’ve created a space where everyone can come together and kick some a**. Nashville has really become a second home for me, so I can’t wait to invite y’all over to my house."

It seems he's got a knowledgeable partner in TC ... which manages other celebrity-branded venues such as Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, Luke’s 32 Bridge, Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa, and many more.

Worth noting ... some eagle-eyed fans already saw this coming -- because signs up outside the building during the remodel read "We'll keep ya POSTED." The phrasing, and caps, got people pointing to Malone. The joint's right next to Aldean's place ... so the two country hitmakers can easily treat each other to a drink at their respective spots.