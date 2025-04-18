Post Malone Beats Ex to Punch in Custody Battle, Saving Himself Lots of Money

Money is a big motivator... and Post Malone is going to save a ton of money by duking it out with his ex in a Utah court instead of a California court as they fight over child custody and support ... and it's all because of timing.

Here's the deal ... Post Malone's ex-fiancée Hee Sung "Jamie" Park filed custody documents in Los Angeles earlier this week, but Post had already filed his own custody documents in Utah ... and we've learned that's where the case will be handled.

That's good news for Post Malone's finances and bad news for Park ... because California allows for higher payments when it comes to child support.

Our sources say Post filed in Utah because that's where he had been splitting 50/50 custody with Park as a hands-on dad.

We're told Park moved to California at the beginning of the year -- things ended with Post toward the end of 2024 -- to try to obtain residency in an effort to establish the custody battle in Cali ... for financial reasons.

But, our sources say Park is going to strike out here despite swinging for the fences and filing for full custody in California ... because the case is staying in Utah.