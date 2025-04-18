Post Malone's Ex Asks for Physical Custody of Daughter

Post Malone's ex-fiancée wants full physical custody of their daughter ... asking a judge to allot the musician visitation rights only, TMZ has learned.

Hee Sung "Jamie" Park filed custody documents in Los Angeles earlier this week, asking the court to award her primary physical custody of their 2-year-old daughter, identified in the docs as "DDP."

Play video content TikTok / @s0ysauceee_

She also checked boxes saying she's cool with sharing legal custody of DDP ... and, she's also fine with him being allowed visitation or "parenting time" with their child.

Park also claims DDP has been living with her since November 2024 ... right around the time sources told us she and Malone split.

As you know ... shortly after Malone and Park's split, PM was spotted hanging out with Christy Lee -- his new GF who he has been seeing since at least the beginning of the year.

Malone and Lee have been spotted hanging out multiple times since the relationship news broke ... including grabbing a cozy, romantic dinner in Paris earlier this month.

Worth noting ... while Post hasn't filed a response to these legal documents yet, we do know he filed his own custody documents in Utah recently. They're sealed, so we don't know what sort of arrangement he wants yet.