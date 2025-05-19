Post Malone Says Baby Mama Is Deceiving Judge in Custody War

Post Malone has called BS on his baby mama, who wants an L.A. County judge to hear their custody case, claiming the matter properly belongs in Utah, where he's raising the child.

Post had filed for custody in Utah, claiming that's where the 3-year-old daughter was raised.

The mother, Jamie Park, filed similar legal docs in Los Angeles 4 days later, asking for sole physical custody with visitation going to Post.

Post's lawyer, disso queen Laura Wasser, just filed legal docs, asking the judge to dismiss the L.A. case. Wasser argues the child lives with Post in Utah and has not left the state. She says their nanny is located in Utah -- a nanny who has a very strong bond with the daughter.

Wasser goes on to say the child has been in music, gym classes and swimming classes in Utah and her pediatrician is located in Salt Lake City.

Wasser says Park is deliberately misleading the L.A. court "in an attempt to elude the law." Specifically, Wasser says Park moved to L.A. and "rushed to enroll [the child] in every type of activity she can in order to mislead the court to believe that [the child] has lived in California and not in Utah."

Post and Park split in 2024 and he's been spotted with a new girlfriend.