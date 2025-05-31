Post Malone's Best Performances, Check Out The Pics

Post Malone's living his best life and showing no signs of slowing down!

From chugging drinks and puffing smokes mid-performance to rocking cowboy garb like every day's a rodeo ... he’s got the stage presence that’s hard to miss.

Whether he's belting out chart-toppers for the NFL or casually mingling with the crowd, it’s clear this guy knows how to make an impression with his wild, infectious energy -- and the fans? They’re eating it up.