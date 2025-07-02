Post Malone Tumbles Off Stage During Arizona Concert, on Video

Post Malone took a tumble off stage during a concert in Arizona — and the shocking moment was captured on video by a fan.

The singer was performing his hit, "Pour Me A Drink," at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, on June 21 when things went awry.

Check out the TikTok footage, which just came onto everyone's radar ... Post strolls over to the edge of the stage and kneels down to toast the fan, with each holding a plastic cup. The ledge under Post's feet suddenly gives way and he collapses to the floor.

After his spill, the fan uploaded the TikTok video, writing, “I didn’t mean to almost break your back,” referring to some of the lyrics of "Pour Me A Drink." The fan added, “I am SO sorry Austin. I love you! Such an amazing show ❤️."