Post Malone and Girlfriend Christy Lee Break Up

Post Malone is back on the market -- because he's no longer in a relationship with Christy Lee ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the former couple called it quits a little under a month ago after being together romantically since the start of the year. It's unclear whether the pair remains on friendly terms.

The couple was first spotted together in January during a dinner outing in Rome.

In March, the two were all about the PDA. In a viral TikTok, Christy's hand was tightly wrapped around Post's arm on the upper level of a bar, while he spotted a fan down below and gave a friendly wave.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Christy's a stylist and has worked with celebs like Bella Thorne, Brooks Nader, and Charlotte McKinney.

We broke the story ... Posty and his other ex separated and called off their engagement towards the end of 2024.