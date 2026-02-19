'Disso Queen' Laura Wasser On Why She Got Involved With Reformation's Divorce Collection

Play video content TMZ.com

Celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser is doubling down on the message behind Reformation’s divorce collection ... making it clear to us she’s on a mission to strip the stigma from splitting up.

Laura joined us on "TMZ Live" Thursday and admitted the whole thing is deliciously ironic -- she literally makes a living "settling" divorces, while fronting a campaign telling women to never settle. Yes, she sees the pun ... and she’s fully here for it!

Laura told us she was stunned when the campaign first came together ... especially after years of random calls from people assuming she represented her famous clients in everything and called her to get to them. But this time, the spotlight was actually on her.

And at 57, Laura says getting glammed up for the shoot was a total thrill.

But don’t expect her to hang up her legal briefs anytime soon ... 'cause if there’s one thing Laura’s committed to, it’s helping women walk away from marriages that stopped serving them long ago!