David Geffen & Ex Reach Financial Plan, Agree to End Marriage

David Geffen and his estranged husband David Armstrong are one step closer to ending their crumbled marriage following a nasty divorce.

Documents submitted in court Friday and obtained by TMZ show both parties have agreed to legally end the marriage -- and have even entered into a written agreement regarding their property and partnership. Those details are under wraps, for now.

They also gave the court authority to decide any remaining matters they did not specifically agree on.

And, drum roll please ... each party has agreed to submit documentation about their income and expenses. As we've reported, this has been a contentious matter in their divorce -- Armstrong, also known as Donovan Michaels, has wanted billionaire Geffen to be transparent about his riches from the start so he can get his fair share of spousal support.

Just this past Thursday, Armstrong accused Geffen of trying to "aggressively limit" his access to temporary and permanent spousal support.

However, Geffen's disso queen Laura Wasser has routinely argued her client is supporting Armstrong well, paying him $400k since they separated and footing the bill for his ritzy New York City apartment.