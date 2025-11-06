'Will & Grace' Star Eric McCormack Settles Divorce

Eric McCormack and his estranged wife Janet Holden have settled their divorce ... TMZ has learned.

As we reported ... Janet was the one who pulled the plug two years ago, filing for divorce after more than 26 years of marriage with the "Will & Grace" star.

At the time, Janet was seeking spousal support and looking to end the court's ability to award Eric spousal support.

While Eric says the parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and any spousal support, the details of the deal are still under wraps. All that's left is for the judge to sign off on the settlement.