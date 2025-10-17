Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Call Off Custody Battle Amid Divorce

We'll Figure It Out Ourselves

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith just sidestepped a potentially bitter battle for custody of their daughter, Juno ... calling off the trial one day before the court date.

TMZ has learned ... Jodie's legal team filed court docs October 14, requesting the trial be taken off the court's calendar before it was set to begin October 15.

According to the "Queen & Slim" actress' lawyer, the two are in the process of negotiating a custody judgment themselves.

The attorney wrote, "The parties will return to the privately compensated temporary judge to resolve any impasses in the proposed custody judgment."

Looks like they're able to compromise, but not reconcile. Make no mistake... their divorce is still very much settled. This is just the pending loose end.

We reported in May that Joshua and Jodie used a mediator to come up with a temporary schedule to govern the 50-50 custody of their 5-year-old daughter. What they couldn't agree on is ... where Juno will go to school.

As for the other terms ... Joshua will pay $2,787 per month in child support, but no monthly spousal support -- they settled on a lump sum.

We broke the story ... Jodie filed for divorce from Joshua in October 2023, citing irreconcilable differences.