'Shahs of Sunset' Star Mercedes Javid Files to Divorce Husband Tommy Feight

Mercedes "MJ" Javid says the sun has gone down on her union to Tommy Feight ... 'cause the "Shahs of Sunset" star has filed for divorce after more than seven years of marriage.

The reality star filed the documents in Los Angeles Friday night ... and, she lists the date of separation as last Friday, October 17 -- so, it seems she didn't wait long to head over to the courthouse after the split.

She's citing the boilerplate irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split ... and, she's asking to block the court's ability to award spousal support to herself or her estranged husband.

Mercedes and Tommy married on April 21, 2018, and they share a 6-year-old child together named Shams, and MJ is asking for sole physical and legal custody ... but is open to a visitation schedule for Tommy.

A hearing in the divorce has been scheduled for December 18.

Mercedes starred in all nine seasons of "Shahs of Sunset" ... appearing on the show from 2012 until it ended in 2021. Tommy also appeared on the show throughout the years, and the two had some well-documented ups and downs, as any couple does.