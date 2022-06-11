Former 'Shahs of Sunset' Stars Filming New Project

The "Shahs of Sunset" gang doesn't look like they're ready for reality TV retirement just yet -- their famous show is donezo, but some of the OG cast are busy filming a new venture.

Reza Farahan, Mercedes "MJ" Javid and Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi were working with a production crew Friday afternoon in the West Hollywood area.

We're told GG recently started a food truck biz and Reza and MJ were on hand to support her new culinary adventure -- called Bottom of the Pan -- and, of course, they had a camera crew in tow.

Play video content TMZ.com

The TMZ Celebrity Tour bus was rolling by, spotted the food truck ... and Reza brought over plates of free food!!! Super cool.

We broke the story ... Bravo gave "Shahs of Sunset" the ax back in April after 9 seasons on the air, but sources told us Reza, MJ and GG were all in early talks for potential future projects with the network.

Unclear if this shoot is for one of those projects ... but, interestingly, one person who was not involved in whatever they're filming was Mike Shouhed.