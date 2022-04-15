'Shahs of Sunset' Star Mike Shouhed Vacations with Fiancée in Cabo After DV Arrest

Play video content TMZ.com

"Shahs of Sunset" star Mike Shouhed didn't let his domestic violence arrest get in the way of a Mexican vacation with his fiancee.

Mike and Paulina Ben-Cohen were spotted together at a resort in Los Cabos Monday, only a couple weeks after his arrest in Los Angeles.

The couple stayed at the Garza Blanca Resort & Spa ... they spent a few hours on the beach with Paulina's kids, hanging with another family.

It's interesting ... folks at the resort say Mike and Paulina seemed to keep some space between them at the beach and didn't show any PDA, or even talk much to each other.

We're told it felt, at least from the outside, like the couple planned the trip before Mike's arrest, with all the makings of a family vacation for spring break.

Mike was showing lots of love to Paulina's kids at the beach, we're told, carrying around her daughter and kissing the children.

As for Mike's recent arrest ... law enforcement sources tell us police got a call around 10 PM March 27 about a fight, and when cops arrived they say the woman involved had visible marks on her body. Mike was arrested for felony domestic violence.

We're told police continue to investigate and will submit the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney for possible criminal charges. Our sources say the alleged victim was not identified so it's unclear if it was Paulina.