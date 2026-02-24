Jennifer Garner Stuns in Brown Leather, Talks Ben Affleck in New Interview

Jennifer Garner is flaunting her assets in a new magazine spread for Flaunt ... while also getting real about her relationship with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

The actress looks absolutely stunning in her brown leather Givenchy dress during a recent photoshoot and interview with a Flaunt reporter, whose cover story about the star was published Monday.

For the shoot, Jennifer wore several other outfits, including Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello -- a gray pantsuit and a large brown leather jacket over a white knotted shirt with brown pants.

In the interview, Jennifer talked generally about her long relationship that eventually went sour with Ben -- something she doesn't normally do. The two got married in 2005, but later divorced in 2018.

Now, Jen says she wants to help women who have gone through similar experiences, telling the Flaunt reporter ... "Time has passed, and other women are going through really hard seasons in their lives, and I think it's helpful to know that time will go on and you will get to the other side."

The actress also says she was "in the middle of something for a really long time, and it didn't make sense," but "there was no way to talk about it, and it's certainly not my place to talk about him or his experience or anything he's gone through, or my children or their experience." Ben and Jen share three kids -- Violet, 20, Finn, 17, and Samuel, 12.

Jen went on to say she feels "lighter and happier and more myself [than I have] in a really long time, and I think that's important to know because I really felt like, 'Oh my gosh, has this family shake up -- has it changed me forever?'"