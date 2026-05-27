Gavin Newsom Mocks 'Good Boy' Ted Cruz With A.I. Photo of Senator as Dog

Gavin Newsom Makes Ted Cruz His K-9 Stooge With A.I. Pic
Gavin Newsom continues to lean into the A.I. mockery game ... this time taking a swing at Ted Cruz with a picture ridiculing the senator's support of big oil.
This feud was actually started by the Texas politician -- criticizing the California governor, tweeting about his home state's gas prices, adding, "The problem isn’t Chevron, it’s California’s stupid energy policies…."
Just filled my tank. In Texas, gas is $3.99 a gallon.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 26, 2026
Hey Gavin—the problem isn’t Chevron, it’s California’s stupid energy policies…. pic.twitter.com/wEOWHsm9Qq
Newsom shot back with an A.I. picture depicting Cruz as a loyal lapdog to the Chevron company ... writing, "Chevron Cruz is a good boy."
Chevron Cruz is a good boy https://t.co/RVfRhEMqdY pic.twitter.com/SobwyDHBbj— Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) May 27, 2026
The picture is funny, but not that shocking ... given that Newsom and his team have taken a page out of President Trump's playbook with loud, obnoxious, bombastic social media messaging.
Should be interesting to see if Cruz attempts an A.I. retort ... or just drives away from this fight.