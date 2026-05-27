Gavin Newsom Mocks 'Good Boy' Ted Cruz With A.I. Photo of Senator as Dog

Gavin Newsom continues to lean into the A.I. mockery game ... this time taking a swing at Ted Cruz with a picture ridiculing the senator's support of big oil.

This feud was actually started by the Texas politician -- criticizing the California governor, tweeting about his home state's gas prices, adding, "The problem isn’t Chevron, it’s California’s stupid energy policies…."

Just filled my tank. In Texas, gas is $3.99 a gallon.



Hey Gavin—the problem isn’t Chevron, it’s California’s stupid energy policies…. pic.twitter.com/wEOWHsm9Qq — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 26, 2026

Newsom shot back with an A.I. picture depicting Cruz as a loyal lapdog to the Chevron company ... writing, "Chevron Cruz is a good boy."

Chevron Cruz is a good boy https://t.co/RVfRhEMqdY pic.twitter.com/SobwyDHBbj — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) May 27, 2026

The picture is funny, but not that shocking ... given that Newsom and his team have taken a page out of President Trump's playbook with loud, obnoxious, bombastic social media messaging.