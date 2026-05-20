Gov. Gavin Newsom Frustrated Over Stalled L.A. Fire Rebuild Effort

California Governor Gavin Newsom is frustrated and surprised over how wildfire rebuilding efforts have played out in Los Angeles ... especially after a recovery proposal pushed by Harvey stalled at the City level.

Jacob asked Newsom Wednesday in D.C. about his post-fire conversations with Harvey regarding local architect Dan Brunn's ambitious desire to rebuild Altadena and the Palisades ... a proposal Newsom eagerly supported after the devastating 2025 wildfires.

Newsom tells us he personally followed up with Brunn on the proposal -- and had his team do the same. BTW, Brunn and 100 other architects were doing it for free.

Jacob told Newsom the plan stalled once it reached city leadership under Mayor Karen Bass. Newsom emphasized city red tape is out of his hands.

Play video content Video: Dan Brunn TMZ Live TMZ.com

Newsom said he doesn’t know all the details of what went down at City Hall ... but we called Brunn during "TMZ Live," and he said the City Zoning Dept. put the kibosh on the plan.