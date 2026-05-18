Active Shooter at San Diego Mosque, Police Responding

Play video content Video: San Diego Active Shooter CNN

Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at a mosque in San Diego, according to San Diego Police Department.

Authorities say the situation is "still active but contained" ... explaining there are "significant resources" on site.

SDPD say they're on the scene at the Islamic Center of San Diego in Clairemont, and are encouraging people to avoid the area. According to NBC 7, a shelter-in-place was ordered.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said on X he's aware there's an active shooter and is getting updates from law enforcement.

He wrote ... "Emergency personnel are on scene and actively working to protect the community and secure the area."

California Governor Gavin Newsom has also been briefed. His press office wrote on X that the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is working with local law enforcement.

*Warning: The below video contains graphic imagery*

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They wrote ... "We are grateful to the first responders on the scene working to protect the community and urge everyone to follow guidance from local authorities."

Reports say only one person has died ... but SDPD hasn't provided information about any potential victims.

Police have set up a reunification location nearby.