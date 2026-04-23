10 People Injured in Louisiana Mall Shooting, 2 in Critical Condition

Play video content Video: Shooting at Louisiana Mall Injures 10 People, 2 in Critical Condition LiveNOW from FOX

10 people were injured in a mass shooting at the Mall of Louisiana Thursday, and police were still searching for shooting suspects in the afternoon.

Baton Rouge Police said the shooting looked a "targeted" incident "between two groups of people." Police said an argument broke out between the two groups, and people began "shooting at each other" ... but police clarified there was "no more active shooting going on."

Some of the victims may be innocent bystanders not involved in the altercation, according to police. At least six victims were hospitalized, according to WAFB-TV ... two people were listed in critical condition.

Authorities said the shooting happened near the food court at the Baton Rouge mall, and a video circulating on social media appears to show someone lying on the floor near a Sbarro. The mall was immediately evacuated.

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Police say the call came in around 1:22 PM and multiple agencies responded ... including the local sheriff's office, state police, even FBI personnel.

BRPD wrote on Facebook there are "shooter(s) still at large," but it's unclear how many suspects they're trying to track down.

Mayor-President of Baton Rouge Sid Edwards said on X he was on scene at the mall, writing ... "We have set up a command post. There has been a shooting with multiple victims. All civilians have been safely escorted out of the mall."

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry shared on X that he's "in coordination with law enforcement" and will update the public when he knows more.

He added that he and his wife Sharon are "praying for those affected and are grateful for a quick response by our law enforcement officials."