University of Iowa Students Shot Near Campus During Brawl

A violent scene just steps from the University of Iowa turned chaotic early Sunday when a massive brawl suddenly erupted into gunfire, leaving three students wounded.

Cops say they were called to Iowa City's Pedestrian Mall for a large fight ... but things escalated fast when shots rang out in the middle of the melee.

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple injuries have been reported as sh0ts and fights broke out at the University of Iowa in Iowa City



📌#IowaCity | #Iowa



Currently, dozens of emergency crews are responding to an active situation at the University of Iowa in Iowa City after reports of fights… pic.twitter.com/ckCFn9P2eN @rawsalerts

Video from the scene shows dozens of people throwing punches before panic sets in, with crowds sprinting in every direction as gunfire erupts.

At least three University of Iowa students were hit and rushed to nearby hospitals. Their conditions haven’t been released.

University officials confirmed the victims are students, calling the situation serious and urging people to avoid the area as first responders flooded the scene.

Police locked down the area and issued a campus-wide alert warning of active danger near a popular bar strip just off campus.