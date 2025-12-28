1 Dead, 3 Critically Wounded in Mass Shooting in Chicago

A deadly mass shooting rocked Chicago early Sunday, leaving one man dead and three others fighting for their lives.

According to Chicago Police, the shooting happened around 2:35 AM as a group of men were getting into a car in the city's River North district. Police say four unidentified suspects approached the victims on foot, pulled out guns, and opened fire.

A 34-year-old man was hit multiple times and rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Three others were critically wounded ... a 36-year-old man shot in the chest, a 43-year-old man shot in the back, and a 35-year-old man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds across his body. All were transported in critical condition.

Police say the gunmen fled the scene, getting into a vehicle and driving away before officers arrived.