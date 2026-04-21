Woman Accused of Shooting at Rihanna’s Home Loses Custody of Child

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz -- the woman accused of shooting at Rihanna's L.A. home -- is now completely cut off from her kid … and the judge is leaving barely any wiggle room.

A Florida judge has ruled Ortiz will have zero contact with her child until further order of the court ... the only exception is if the child's father personally approves it. The court ordered the child's father to have 100% time-sharing … meaning full custody and control over the child's day-to-day life.

And this didn't start with Rihanna … Ortiz had already been previously placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold in Florida. She claimed it was based on false accusations, but the judge still flagged concerns.

Ortiz was arrested and booked in March for attempted murder after allegedly driving up to Rihanna's Los Angeles property and firing multiple rounds. Law enforcement sources say Rihanna was home at the time with her three kids.

Play video content Video: Ivanna Lisette Ortiz Pleads Not Guilty

Ortiz is still being held without bond as that case plays out in California … and it looks like the Florida judge clearly took notice.