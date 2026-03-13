Rihanna House Shooting: Suspect's Estranged Husband Got Message Beforehand

Ivanna Ortiz -- the woman accused of shooting up Rihanna's house earlier this week -- allegedly sent her estranged husband messages about the singer weeks before the shooting.

In new court documents, Jed Valdez Sangalang attached an email he says Ortiz sent to him on January 26 that reads ... "I need you to renounce Rihanna and confess that I'm better than her. Let it be done. You gotta let me know so that door can be closed."

Sangalang says he learned of the Sunday shooting Monday after receiving calls and emails about Ortiz ... including some from news agencies asking for more information.

Sangalang says he tried to hide the news from their minor child ... but he says another student at school spilled the beans to the kid -- and he had to explain what happened.

He's asking the court to grant him full custody and sole decision-making over the child after the recent incident.

As you know ... Ortiz was charged with attempted murder and assault after allegedly firing off multiple rounds at the Grammy-winner's house Sunday. Sources told us Rihanna and her children were at home at the time, though A$AP Rocky wasn't.