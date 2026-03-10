Woman Charged With Attempted Murder in Connection to Shooting at Rihanna's Home

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz has officially been charged with attempted murder and assault in connection with the shooting at Rihanna's Los Angeles-area home.

Ortiz, a 35-year-old woman from Florida, was charged Tuesday with one count of attempted murder, nine counts of assault with a firearm, two counts of shooting into an inhabited dwelling and one count of shooting at a motor vehicle ... according to the Los Angeles Times.

She's accused of firing off multiple rounds into the Grammy winner's home while Rihanna was inside with her three children. Following the shooting, police trailed Ortiz's white Tesla Model 3 into a shopping center parking lot where they arrested her.

Ortiz was later booked for attempted murder and held in custody with bail set at $10,225,000.

Hal Roen, attorney for Ortiz's ex-husband, Jed Nikko Valdez Sangalang, tells TMZ ... Ortiz was previously "Baker Acted" in Florida prior to 2023 ... meaning she was placed in a psychiatric facility against her will under state law, which permits up to 72-hour involuntary or voluntary psychiatric holds.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, in April 2024, a Florida judge awarded Sangalang full physical custody of their child ... stripping Ortiz of all contact. The order bars her from any in-person, phone, video, text, email, or third-party communication with the child until further order from the court.

