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Andrzej Chyra Portrays Pope John Paul II in Assassination Attempt on Film Shoot

Pope John Paul II Assassination Attempt Recreated For the Big Screen

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Video: Actor Andrzej Chyra seen portraying Pope John Paul II
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Things got bloody in Rome ... but it's all for the cameras, with actor Andrzej Chyra going full method as Pope John Paul II.

Check the video -- the acclaimed Polish star was deep in character for the upcoming historical thriller "Santo Subito!" ... recreating the 1981 assassination attempt and dramatically collapsing after the "shot," fake blood splattered all over.

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The scene's no joke ... packed with extras to mirror the real-life moment when Mehmet Ali Ağca opened fire as the Pope entered St. Peter's Square in Vatican City.

Despite the heaviness of the scene, reality crept in between takes -- Chyra was rocking Adidas for comfort, puffing on cigs, and snapping pics on his phone.

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Launch Gallery
Papal Assassination Attempt 1981 Launch Gallery
Getty

The film's being directed by French director Bertrand Bonello -- with Mark Ruffalo also starring as a Vatican-linked American priest, playing "devil's advocate" by digging into the Pope's life.

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