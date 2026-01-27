Filipino Mayor Survives Rocket Launcher Assassination Attempt, on Video

Play video content Shariff Aguak Municipality via Storyful

The mayor of a small town in the Philippines was attacked by a rocket-propelled grenade in an apparent assassination attempt and lived to tell the tale ... and it looks like his armored car saved his life.

Ya gotta see this crazy footage out of Shariff Aguak in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao ... a white van stops on the side of the road, two men hop out with a rocket launcher and fire a grenade at the mayor's Toyota Land Cruiser.

The RPG explodes under the armored car, and a fireball leads to a huge cloud of smoke ... but the Toyota is able to drive away to safety!!!

Mayor Akmad Ampatuan survived the attack ... but two of his security guards suffered minor abdominal injuries.

The dudes with the rocket launcher fled the scene and got into a shootout with the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Army in a nearby municipality. There were four men in the van, and three died in the shootout ... with one still at large.