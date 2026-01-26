Anti-ICE Protesters Wreak Havoc Outside Hotel Where Feds Believed to Be Staying, on Video

Play video content FreedomNews.TV

Anti-ICE protestors were seen going full throttle against federal agents Sunday night ... smashing glass windows and vandalizing a hotel where ICE and other federal agents were believed to be staying.

Video from the scene shows dozens of protesters swarming the Home2 Suites by Hilton in Minneapolis, crowding the front entrance and attempting to force their way inside.

Following viral online reports of agents staying at the hotel near the University of Minnesota campus ... a crowd gathered and grew increasingly aggressive, setting off fireworks, banging trash cans, blowing whistles, and screaming.

At one point, protesters are seen smashing exterior windows -- with “ICE OUT,” “F*** ICE,” and “ICE KILLS” spray-painted in red -- and hurling snowballs at ICE agents.

Inside, men appearing to be officers attempted to protect themselves by dragging two vending machines to the entrance, using them to barricade against the unruly protesters. Other federal agents reportedly deployed tear gas and flash-bangs to disperse the crowd.

Play video content FreedomNews.TV

In another disturbing clip, a lone federal agent is seen guarding the hotel’s front entrance, menacing people with a long gun, arguing with a group of media members as his hand appears to be covered in blood. At one point, the agent cries out, “Where is the local PD?”

Check out the video ... Minneapolis Police officers -- dressed in day-glo safety gear to differentiate themselves -- arrive to help disperse the scene ... the university newspaper reports 40 officers managed to clear the scene.