Watch Alex Pretti Deliver Emotional Tribute For Deceased Veteran, On Video

Alex Pretti -- the ICU nurse who was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota -- is being remembered as someone who deeply cared for others. This was maybe most evident in a video showing Alex giving a final salute to a veteran he treated at a VA hospital.

Mac Randolph, took to Facebook to memorialize Alex by showing the footage of Alex honoring his dad. While Mac never wanted to share the video, he wrote that Alex's speech "is very on point."

In the clip, Alex says, "Today, we remember that freedom is not free. We have to work at it, nurture it, protect it and even sacrifice for it. May we never forget and always remember our brothers and sisters who have served, so that we may enjoy the gift of freedom. So in this moment, we remember and give thanks for their dedication and selfless service to our nation in the cause of freedom. In this solemn hour, we render our honor and our gratitude."

According to Mac, his dad "would be honored in Alex's sacrifice, and ashamed of this current administration."

In addition to being a dedicated healthcare worker, Alex was an avid outdoorsman who'd taken to protesting in the aftermath of Renee Nicole Good's death earlier this month. His parents told him to be careful while protesting in a recent conversation.