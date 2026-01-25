Trump Border Control Official Taken Apart Over Alex Pretti Killing

Border Control chief Greg Bovino was eviscerated Sunday on CNN, when anchor Dana Bash tore into the Trump Administration's story that Alex Pretti was killed because he was brandishing a weapon and was there to massacre border patrol agents.

Bash used the "who-you-gonna-believe-me-or-your-lying-eyes" technique to challenge Bovino at every step, using video and freeze frames to counter his allegations.

Bovino was asked repeatedly for any evidence showing Pretti was brandishing or even showing the concealed weapon he was legally carrying, as Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem alleged. Bovino presented no evidence but still maintained Noem was spot on.

Bash went on to challenge Bovino's initial comment that Pretti was there to massacre officers. All he could say was that Pretti brought a loaded gun to a "riot." Bash then asked if Bovino took issue with someone exercising their Second Amendment right to carry a lawful weapon to a protest ... Bovino said he did not take issue, but in this case Pretti did not do it peacefully and was impeding the work of the officers.

Bash didn't let up, pressing Bovino for evidence Pretti was anything but peaceful. Bovino said Pretti was impeding officers, but the video is pretty clear ... Pretti is in the street alone, and officers came up to him and very quickly took him down and shot him.

Bovino repeated himself, insisting Pretti was assaulting officers, but the video shows absolutely none of that. Bash said the officers were the ones who assaulted Pretti, and Bovino responded ... "officers do not assault."

And then Bash shows Bovino the video of an officer taking the gun from Pretti BEFORE he was shot. Bovino said you can't draw conclusions from freeze frames. Bash replied it may well have been that an officer screamed "gun gun gun" because they noticed Petti's gun when he was on the ground, and maybe they saw it because his shirt got pulled up.

In the end, Bovino said Bash should not jump to conclusions before an investigation is completed, and Bash responded that's exactly what he and Noem have done.