Alex Pretti Calmly Talks with Federal Agents Before Being Shot to Death, on Video

Victim Seemed to Have Calm Talk with Agents Right Before Shooting

Play video content AP

The shooting by federal agents of a U.S. citizen in Minneapolis Saturday has led to questions about what sparked the incident ... and we now have video taken just before the killing.

New video obtained by the Associated Press captures Alex Jeffrey Pretti speaking with a couple agents in the street right before he was gunned down.

Play video content AP

Passersby in a car took the video ... filming the argument between Pretti and an agent, showing Pretti with his hands up in front of his chest. The exchange didn't seem to get physical until an agent put his hand on Pretti and started pushing him back toward the curb, though we can't be sure by this video who threw hands first.

Pretti seemingly has his phone out, filming the incident ... and the camera in the car is turned away before the altercation goes any further.

It's still unclear how the incident went from this moment to several DHS operatives wrestling Pretti to the ground and ultimately shooting him to death.

Officials say Pretti approached officers with a weapon ... though they haven't said yet if he brandished it in the direction of officers. State authorities say he had a conceal carry permit and was allowed to carry a firearm.

Despite that, United States Secretary of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has already labeled Pretti a domestic terrorist ... claiming anyone who shows up to a peaceful protest with a gun isn't there to protest peacefully.