President Trump Blames Gov. Walz, Mayor Frey For Latest Minnesota Shooting

President Donald Trump says Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey are to blame for the Saturday morning shooting ... claiming they don't protect ICE agents and cause situations like this to arise.

POTUS shared his thoughts about the shooting on Truth Social shortly after the incident ... posting a picture of the gun the victim allegedly had when federal agents shot him to death.

The president asked where local police were at the time of the shooting ... and why they aren't "allowed to protect ICE Officers."

President Trump alleges Walz and Frey called off local and state cops ... and that forced ICE agents to take their protection into their own hands.

The president then launches into another rant about fraud in the state ... claiming Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has $34 million in her bank account and "Tens of Billions of Dollars" have been stolen from Minnesota.

It's unclear what fraud the president is specifically alluding to ... and he provides no concrete evidence of fraud in his social media tirade -- but he says everything people are witnessing is some sort of theft and fraud cover-up.

President Trump continues, "The Mayor and the Governor are inciting Insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric!" before calling on them to let the "ICE PATRIOTS" do their jobs.

Vice President J.D. Vance has echoed Trump's sentiments by resharing his post ... while also claiming ICE officials have told him they're trying to work with law enforcement in Minnesota -- but have been consistently rebuffed.

The man shot and killed in Minneapolis this morning is a U.S. citizen, DHS officials have said. CNN and AP confirmed the individual was 37-year-old Minneapolis resident Alex Pretti. Video of the tragic shooting has circulated widely online ... and shows multiple agents throwing an individual to the ground before he's shot to death. Federal agents have claimed he was armed at the time of the shooting.

Aron Litschke via Storyful/Amber Hamblin via Storyful