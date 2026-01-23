Army Veteran William Kelly Arrested Days After St. Paul Church ICE Protest

I Dared Pam Bondi To Arrest Me ... And She Did!

A third person has been taken into custody following a controversial anti-ICE protest in Minnesota this week ... after he dared U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to arrest him.

Bondi announce William Kelly's arrest on social media Thursday, writing ... "Our nation was settled and founded by people fleeing religious persecution. Religious freedom is the bedrock of this country."

William Kelly is being charged with conspiracy to deprive rights, a federal crime, for his involvement in the St. Paul church riots. pic.twitter.com/cXuuvQ9zxR — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 22, 2026 @Sec_Noem

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem later announced -- on social media -- Kelly has been charged with conspiracy to deprive rights.

Earlier this week Kelly -- a U.S. Army veteran who's been active in challenging ICE, CBP and the Trump Administration -- called Bondi a "traitorous b****" and dared her to "come and get" him on his TikTok account, @dawokefarmer2.

In the video he claimed children are being "dragged into concentration camps."

ICYMI ... protestors entered Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, this past Sunday to confront pastor David Easterwood, who is an ICE official. Easterwood wasn't at the church at the time.