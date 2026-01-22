Five-Year-Old Liam Ramos Detained by ICE Agents In Minnesota

A 5-year-old boy was allegedly used as "bait" by ICE agents making arrests in a Minneapolis suburb Tuesday afternoon, according to the superintendent of the Columbia Heights Public School District.

Zena Stevnik told reporters Liam Ramos was apprehended at his home by ICE agents on Tuesday after returning from school with his father, according to Minnesota Public Radio News.

Stevnik said another adult in the driveway at the house begged the agents to let him take care of the child ... but was refused. Liam was told to knock on the door of the house to see if anyone else was home, MPR News reports.

Agents took Liam and his father away in an SUV, and they were transported to Texas.

A lawyer representing Ramos' family told MPR News ... "just because something is legal doesn’t mean it’s moral. Yes, they may have the legal authority to detain a 5-year-old, but why?”

Stevnik said nearly a third of students in the district have been missing classes, as ICE activity in Minnesota has escalated dramatically, and violently, since the beginning of the year.