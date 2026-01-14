Joe Rogan Compares ICE to the Gestapo On Podcast With Rand Paul

Joe Rogan's not the kind of guy to mince words about tough topics, and he made his views on ICE's methods clear -- comparing their tactics to what Gestapo police did in Nazi Germany.

The podcasting giant questioned the agency's tactics, comparing them to the Gestapo's ... the secret police who routinely rounded up targeted groups, including Jewish people and anyone who disagreed with the Nazi Party, during WWII. Rogan was talking with Kentucky Senator Rand Paul in Tuesday's episode of the podcast.

Rogan said he thinks a good chunk of the American population is in favor of criminals being arrested, he thinks lots of the same people believed the agency is "operating illegally."

He pointed out many of who've been taken into custody by ICE are innocent Americans who "just don’t have their papers on them." Hundreds of people have been illegally detained at random on streets across the United States, prompting legal challenges in multiple cities.

ICE and CBP officers have arrested more than 70,000 people with no criminal records, NBC News reports.

Rogan discussed the death of Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis last week, and said watching video of the shooting was "very ugly."

Rogan questioned whether Good's shooting was justified, as he feels she was trying to drive away from the ICE agents who'd approached her car when she was shot.