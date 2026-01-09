Jesse Ventura Calls Donald Trump a 'Draft-Dodging Coward'

Play video content FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

Jesse Ventura's been open about his disdain for President Donald Trump over the years ... and he made it clear he feels POTUS is a "draft-dodging coward" while speaking to KMSP-TV on Thursday.

The former professional wrestler and one-time governor of Minnesota was visiting his old high school in Minneapolis Thursday to show his support for the school's staff after one of its teachers was reportedly pepper-sprayed and detained by federal officers. He claimed Trump "did what all rich white boys did" during the Vietnam War, skipping out on military service.

Trump received four determents for education, as he was attending the University of Pennsylvania, and he was given a fifth and final deferment when he was diagnosed with bone spurs following his graduation in 1968, according to Business Insider.

Ventura challenged Trump's authority to tell him about the definition of "courage."

He said the Republican party is a "domestic enemy to our Constitution" since the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 ... and described the United States as a "Third World country."

Ventura then floated the idea of returning to the governor's office in Minnesota and said he was "owed" a second term.