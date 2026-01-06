Rep. Doug LaMalfa's Death at 65 Announced by Donald Trump

Doug LaMalfa, a California Republican who served in Congress for more than a decade, died Monday.

The politician's death was announced by President Donald Trump during a gathering of House Republicans at the Kennedy Center Tuesday. POTUS said he felt "tremendous sorrow" following LaMalfa's death, NBC News reports.

The cause of LaMalfa's death was not released. He was reportedly in good spirits leading up to the holidays.

LaMalfa was born and raised in Northern California, where he lived for much of his life, and was a fourth-generation rice farmer. He began his political career in 2002, when he joined the California State Assembly, where he served until 2008.

LaMalfa moved to the California State Senate in 2010, and he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives two years later. He represented California’s 1st District, which covers much of the state's northeastern portion.

He was a staunch Republican, and Trump said LaMalfa "voted with me 100% of the time."

LaMalfa's death -- as well as the departure of former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene -- has reduced the Republican Party's House majority to 218-213. California Governor Gavin Newsom will have to call a special election to replace the late politician, according to the Associated Press.