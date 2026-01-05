Trump Says The U.S. Needs Greenland For 'National Security'

I Still Think The U.S. Should Control Greenland!

Donald Trump reiterated his desire to establish U.S. control over Greenland while speaking to reporters on Air Force One on Sunday.

The President stated the country needed control over Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, from what he described as a "standpoint of national security," reports Fox News.

Trump also said Denmark was "not going to be able to do it" without specifying what the country's government would be doing.

Trump's comments were addressed by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who issued a press release to urge the president to "stop the threats" against its allies in Denmark.

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen released a lengthy statement on Sunday and said Trump had to respect the territory's right to autonomy.

Nielsen also wrote the threats of annexation were inappropriate, especially between "close and loyal friends."