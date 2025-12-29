Zelensky Asks Trump for 50 Years of Protection for Ukraine

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly requested up to 50 years’ worth of security guarantees for his country during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday.

While a proposed 20-point peace plan would ensure 15 years of security guarantees, which are mostly focused on stalling Russian aggression towards Ukraine, Zelensky asked for further guarantees from the United States, according to CNBC.

Trump spoke to reporters following the end of his meeting with Zelensky and claimed the sit-down went well, save for "one or two very thorny issues" remaining.

POTUS stated the issues were centered on what he described as "the land" -- portions of Ukrainian soil have been occupied by Russian forces, while others are still being fought over -- and said Ukrainian officials were "better off making a deal now."

Russian forces invaded Ukraine in 2022, and the two countries have been locked in a back-and-forth battle since ... though the more powerful Russia has been wearing down Ukraine, which has received monetary and weapons assistance from Western countries.

Zelensky said he'd be meeting with European leaders to talk about the proposals for peace in the near future.

The Ukrainian president said he'd only be open to speaking with Russian officials after Trump and figures from various European governments signed off on a peace deal.