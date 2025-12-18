Donald Trump Signs Order to Reclassify Marijuana as Schedule 3 Drug

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to fast-track the reclassification of cannabis, which will allow the Food and Drug Administration to further study the medicinal effects of marijuana.

POTUS signed the order Thursday signaling his intention to reclassify cannabis -- currently classified Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act -- to Schedule III.

Drugs with high potential for abuse, including heroin and ecstasy, are controlled under Schedule I, while Schedule III-level substances, such as testosterone, ketamine or Tylenol with codeine, typically have lower potential for abuse.

The order directs U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to finish up the formal rescheduling process, which has reportedly been stretching on for more than a year.

Trump made remarks about the executive order at the Oval Office on Thursday, describing the order as "having to do with common sense," and said the order is an effort to help people with chronic pain, NBC News reports.

The President did point out the order does not legalize the recreational use of marijuana, and does not reclassify the drug.