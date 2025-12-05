Donald Trump Wants To Start Building 'Tiny Cars' In The United States

I Want To See 'Tiny Cars' Built In The United States!

President Donald Trump announced his approval of "tiny cars" to be built in the United States on Truth Social on Friday.

POTUS described the vehicles as the "cars of the very near future" and wrote car manufacturers had been trying to gain approval to start producing the cars for an extended period of time.

47 added the vehicles were "amazing" and called for manufacturers to begin building the cars "now."

Trump spoke about the idea of building ultra-compact cars, such as Japan's so-called "kei cars," which typically measure about 4.9 feet in width and 6.6 feet in height, at the Oval Office on Wednesday, and he described the cars as "really cute," according to Newsweek.

He also said he'd authorized Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to "immediately approve" the production of tiny cars.

Duffy appeared on CNBC on Thursday and said the vehicles would likely be best for consumers living in big cities, before adding the cars would probably be more affordable than most cars on the market.