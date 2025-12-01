President Donald Trump's MRI Results All Came Back 'Normal'

And Everything Looks Just Fine!

The results of President Donald Trump's MRI scan in October have been released -- and The White House says everything came back fine.

White House Physician Sean P. Barbabella released a memo Monday saying all of 47's imaging was "perfectly normal," according to NBC News. We now know the MRI was performed to check up on Trump's cardiovascular system and abdomen, after Trump told reporters Sunday night he didn't know which part of his body was examined.

Barbabella stated Trump's heart was pumping blood just fine, and all of his major organs appeared to be in good condition as well.

The president's MRI was described as "preventative," and was performed in an effort to identify any outstanding issues with 47's overall health.

Trump revealed he'd gone through an MRI in October, provoking concern -- sitting U.S. presidents typically only have one physical exam per year. He assured reporters at the time he was completely fine.