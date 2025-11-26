White House Denies Report Trump Is Considering Removal of Kash Patel

Trump's Got My Back ... I'm Not Going Anywhere!

FBI Director Kash Patel's still in the White House's good graces ... his boss in Washington isn't concerned about some ongoing scandalous headlines.

Here's the deal ... Patel's been under the microscope after reports revealed he'd taken an FBI jet for personal use, flying to see his girlfriend sing the national anthem at a pro wrestling event in Pennsylvania in October.

Patel and Alexis Wilkins then hopped back onto the plane and flew to Nashville, where Patel dropped her off. Not exactly official business ... which Patel used to criticize his predecessor about.

Patel also reportedly utilized an FBI SWAT team as security for Wilkins at an event in spring, according to The New York Times.

MS Now published a report Tuesday about President Donald Trump and his advisors considering giving Patel the boot ... describing Patel as "being on thin ice."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt labeled the MS Now report "fake news" Tuesday.

This story is completely made up.



In fact, when this Fake News published, I was in the Oval Office, where President Trump was meeting with his law enforcement team, including FBI Director Kash Patel.



I read the headline to the President and he laughed. He said: “What? That’s… https://t.co/qbsy0nW2Bg pic.twitter.com/aNL5Qw9MA8 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) November 25, 2025 @PressSec

Leavitt wrote on X Trump laughed when he heard about the MS Now story, and he even called in Patel to take a photo, with both of them grinning and flashing thumbs-ups.

While pardoning turkeys at the White House Tuesday, Trump said Patel is "doing a great job" in his role, USA Today reports.