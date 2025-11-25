Congressional Democrats Say They're Targets Of FBI Probe
Congressional Democrats Trump's Sending The FBI After Us!
Several Democratic members of Congress say they're the targets of an FBI probe following a controversial video they released last week urging military service personnel to be aware of their duty to refuse un-Constitutional and unlawful orders from their superiors.
Representatives Jason Crow, Chris Deluzio, Maggie Goodlander, and Chrissy Houlahan issued a joint statement Tuesday saying President Donald Trump is using the FBI as "a tool to intimidate and harass" them.
They wrote the FBI had contacted them -- as well as Senators Mark Kelly and Elissa Slotkin -- to request interviews. They said they won't back down from "intimidation or harassment."
The representatives noted they'd taken an oath to defend the Constitution -- just as the president and military personnel do -- and would not be "bullied."
Slotkin said on X Trump is willing to weaponize government agencies against his political rivals and use the threat of legal action as an intimidation tactic.
Trump called out the 2 U.S. Senators and 4 Representatives -- all ex-military or CIA -- in the video last week on Truth Social ... posting "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!"
Trump later walked back his comments and insisted he wasn't calling for any of the Democrats to be punished with death ... but maintained they should still face repercussions for their actions. However, the Uniform Code of Military Justice specifies everyone in the military chain of command has a duty to defy unlawful orders.