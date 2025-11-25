Congressional Democrats Say They're Targets Of FBI Probe

Several Democratic members of Congress say they're the targets of an FBI probe following a controversial video they released last week urging military service personnel to be aware of their duty to refuse un-Constitutional and unlawful orders from their superiors.

Representatives Jason Crow, Chris Deluzio, Maggie Goodlander, and Chrissy Houlahan issued a joint statement Tuesday saying President Donald Trump is using the FBI as "a tool to intimidate and harass" them.

They wrote the FBI had contacted them -- as well as Senators Mark Kelly and Elissa Slotkin -- to request interviews. They said they won't back down from "intimidation or harassment."

The representatives noted they'd taken an oath to defend the Constitution -- just as the president and military personnel do -- and would not be "bullied."

Slotkin said on X Trump is willing to weaponize government agencies against his political rivals and use the threat of legal action as an intimidation tactic.

Trump called out the 2 U.S. Senators and 4 Representatives -- all ex-military or CIA -- in the video last week on Truth Social ... posting "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!"