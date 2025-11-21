Donald Trump Says He Wasn't Threatening 'Seditious' Politicians With Death

Play video content FOX News

President Donald Trump is now insisting he didn't threaten any members of Congress with death ... but, he does think they're in hot water.

The 47th president discussed his controversial comments in an interview with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade Friday morning ... telling Brian that in the past those pols might've been on their way to the gallows.

That said, Trump adds, the senators and reps should be in big trouble ... because he says he certainly would be if he made the same comments with a Democrat in the Oval Office.

Play video content

POTUS repeatedly claims the politicians who advised active military personnel to refuse unlawful orders have broken the law themselves ... and, while he says death isn't the punishment anymore, he thinks there should be some hell to pay.

ICYMI ... 2 U.S. senators and 4 Congressional representatives -- all former military and intelligence personnel, and all Democrats -- released a video pointing out their Constitutional oaths require service members to refuse illegal or unconstitutional orders.

Play video content TMZ.com

Senator Elissa Slotkin told us on "TMZ Live" they made the video because servicemembers were reaching out and asking how to handle orders they consider unlawful.

President Trump attacked the video as "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL." He also reposted a user comment which stated, "HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD!!"

TMZ spoke with offices for 4 of the 6 lawmakers -- Sen. Slotkin, Rep. Deluzio, Rep. Houlahan and Rep. Crow -- and they all confirmed they’ve seen a major spike in threats since Trump’s posts. Each office told us they’ve had to substantially heighten security to ensure everyone’s safety.

Some observers have argued the president was pushing for the 6 politicians to be killed ... and, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries admonished Trump for his posts -- claiming it would incite others to commit violence against any one of the Dems.