Jimmy Kimmel Reacts to Donald Trump Wanting Him Fired Again

Jimmy Kimmel gave Donald Trump a special shout-out on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Thursday night, after the prez called for ABC to "get the bum off the air" following Wednesday's show.

Check out the clip -- Jimmy laid into Trump ... and even urged viewers to listen to him, reasoning ... "He keeps saying we have bad ratings. And you should listen to him – because if anyone knows about bad ratings – it’s that guy!" Burn.

The late-night host went on to remind the prez he tried getting him fired back in September. But, he admitted he wasn't against the idea of leaving TV, and even proposed a deal -- "I’ll go when you go," he noted. "We’ll be a team. Let’s ride off into the sunset together!"

But until then, JK used Trump's own words against him, telling him to "quiet, piggy!"

As you know, Trump turned heads when he lashed out at a reporter this week by telling her to "quiet, piggy." His words were then defended by Karoline Leavitt, who told White House journalists his language was simply "frank and honest."

Kimmel went on to accuse Trump of trying to run a "choose your own news anchor" scheme as he continues to complain about other late-night hosts and journalists he doesn't agree with.