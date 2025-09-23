Jimmy Kimmel Returns to 'Live!' After Suspension

Play video content YouTube / Jimmy Kimmel Live

Jimmy Kimmel is back on 'Live!' 6 days after ABC placed the show on an indefinite hiatus over his comments regarding Charlie Kirk's death and he offered a soft apology without saying "sorry."

Jimmy got emotional as he stressed he never meant to make light of the murder of Charlie Kirk, praised free speech, and condemned the FCC and President Donald Trump for pressuring to take him off the air.

He joked about preempting "Celebrity Family Feud" then admitted the past 48 hours felt surreal. He compared it to the CEO of Tylenol's week. He said everyone he's ever known has reached out, even Larry, the Seattle radio boss who fired him years ago for refusing to do a donut bit.

Kimmel noted solidarity across the political spectrum, thanked ABC for 23 years of support, and pointed out Trump's push to fire late night hosts. He then shifted to comedy, joking with "FCC Chairman" Robert De Niro and mocking Trump's United Nations speech, escalator mishap, and teleprompter struggles.

He thanked viewers for speaking up so his voice could be heard, highlighting even those who disagree with him but defended his right to stay on the air.

Kimmel thanked late-night hosts from Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon to John Stewart, and Jay Leno. He said support even came from abroad.

As we told you Jimmy returned to Instagram earlier Tuesday to share a photo of himself with Norman Lear, who was an advocate for the First Amendment.

Play video content BACKGRID

We also saw him heading into his Hollywood studio hours before the show looking serious and focused on getting inside.

Play video content TMZ.com

As we reported Monday, ABC announced Jimmy would be back on air following "thoughtful conversations" with him 'over the last few days.