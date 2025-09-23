Jimmy Kimmel Arrives at Hollywood Studio to Tape 'Live!' After Suspension

Play video content BACKGRID

Jimmy Kimmel's back in the office in anticipation of 'Live!" returning to air Tuesday night -- and we've got video proof!

Check it out ... the late-night talk show host pulls up to his Hollywood studio in an Audi sedan and heads into the building ... looking straight-faced and ready to get to work.

He broke his silence following last week's suspension of his show earlier Tuesday ... sharing a photo of himself with Norman Lear and announcing he misses his pal. The picture said a whole lot more, considering the late screenwriter and producer was a change-making proponent of the First Amendment.

As we reported, ABC announced Monday they would allow Jimmy back on air following "thoughtful conversations" with him.

Not everyone will have the option to view his show, though ... 'cause Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair -- who own tons of ABC affiliate stations -- announced they will continue to preempt 'Live!'