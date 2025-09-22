John Oliver Slams ABC, Bob Iger Over Jimmy Kimmel Suspension

Play video content HBO

John Oliver minced no words reacting to the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night TV show by ABC on "Last Week Tonight" ... calling ABC and Disney CEO Bob Iger a bunch of "cowards."

Check out the clip from Sunday's show -- he rails at Bob when speaking about how he believes the current administration will be remembered unfavorably in the history books ... predicting companies allowing Donald Trump and his associates steamroll them will look even worse.

He says ABC and Bob "definitely know better but still let things happen," and likens Jimmy's suspension to letting a bully take your lunch money. He explains the bully is never happy ... he will just come back hungrier for more.

Play video content 9/15/25 ABC

As you're aware, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was put on indefinite hiatus after Jimmy's comments about Charlie Kirk's murder prompted FCC chairman Brendan Carr to warn ABC it needed to "take actions on Kimmel" ... or else the government would get involved.

Oliver is far from the first talk show host to protest the suspension, with Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert all standing up for their colleague.

Play video content BACKGRID

TMZ also caught up with Jay Leno over the weekend, who said he stands with Kimmel as well and theorized JK will end up back on air "somewhere."

Kimmel has kept mum about the suspension ... though we saw him smiling while out in L.A. Thursday -- the same day moving trucks were seen outside his Hollywood studio.