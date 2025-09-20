Olivia Rodrigo Upset By Kimmel Suspension, 'Blatant Censorship and Abuse of Power'

Olivia Rodrigo is upset by Jimmy Kimmel's suspension by ABC ... and she says it's an example of "blatant censorship and abuse of power."

The "get him back!" singer just weighed in on Disney taking Jimmy off the air for his controversial Charlie Kirk comments ... and she says she stands with the late-night host and freedom of speech.

Check out Olivia's comments -- she reposted a SAG-AFTRA statement defending Jimmy and added her thoughts in an Instagram story shared Saturday.

She also seems to be cosigning what David Letterman had to say about the situation ... because she also reposted a clip of his recent interview with The Atlantic.

As we reported ... Letterman blasted Disney's decision to suspend "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", saying ... "You can't go around firing somebody because you're fearful or trying to suck up to an authoritarian, a criminal administration in the Oval Office. That's just not how this works."